Advertisement

IDOT: Kilburn Avenue to close at railroad crossing June 20 in Rockford

Posted detours will direct traffic to use Rockton Avenue and Whitman and Auburn streets.
Posted detours will direct traffic to use Rockton Avenue and Whitman and Auburn streets.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Kilburn Avenue (I-70) will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auburn and Whitman/School streets, from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22, for railroad repairs.

A detour will direct traffic to use Whitman Street, Rockton Avenue and Auburn Street.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits and avoid use of mobile devices to stay alert for workers and equipment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
An adult deer tick
Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank

Latest News

Officers announce Click it or ticket campaign focusing on drunk or unbuckled drivers.
City, county police beginning Fourth of July click it or ticket campaign
Neighborhood Watch at New Milford meeting
Neighborhood Watch meeting brings input from entire community
Authorities in Georgia said a 4-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a...
4-year-old boy drowns in pool; mom says he just started swim lessons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run