IDOT: Kilburn Avenue to close at railroad crossing June 20 in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Kilburn Avenue (I-70) will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auburn and Whitman/School streets, from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22, for railroad repairs.

A detour will direct traffic to use Whitman Street, Rockton Avenue and Auburn Street.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic.

Alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs in the work zone, obey the posted speed limits and avoid use of mobile devices to stay alert for workers and equipment.

