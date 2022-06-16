Gov. Pritzker signs two bills expanding protection for sexual assault survivors

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker signed two bills Thursday; both make it more difficult to get away with sexual assault and easier for survivors of assault to find treatment.

HB5441 amends Illinois criminal code and specifies that people cannot give consent while intoxicated. SB3023 expands the locations where survivors can receive treatment.

“We need to flip that narrative and understand that consent is not there unless someone actively says yes,” said Rockford Family Peace Center Executive Director Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

However, DeRango and Cain attorney Aaron Buscemi worries these new laws, especially House Bill 5441 regarding consent, could cause problems in court.

“Any time there is a system, it can be abused by bad actors. That’s a possibility. And if this opens up the door to more of that that is incredibly unfortunate,” he told 23 News.

For counseling experts though, this bill is very important. Executive Director of Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Erica Engler says this changes perceptions around alcohol induced sexual abuse.

“Sometimes cases are thrown out or not charged because of the perceptions that go along with a victim being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and it’s really important that victims of a crime are never blamed for being sexually assaulted or abused,” she said.

Plus at the end of the day, Cacciapaglia says there’s always a way to prevent sexual assault.

“If somebody is not able to either articulate or engage whether somebody is actually able to give consent, the rule of thumb should always be then don’t proceed,” said Cacciapaglia.

Cacciapaglia asks for more men to speak out about sexual assault. saying there are remarkable men in the Stateline that want to help, there just needs to be more conversations between them about cutting it out.

If you would like to be one of those voices. the Family Peace Center is teaming up with 815 Gives A Damn on Friday to run a Cigars and Stilettos event at the Burpee Museum. The link to sign up will be up can be found here.

