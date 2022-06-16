Flags to be flown half-staff on Juneteenth National Freedom Day

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - In honor of Juneteenth National Freedom Day, Governor JB Pritzker has ordered that all state and U.S. flags fly at half-staff from sunrise on Sunday, June 19 to sunset on Monday, June 20.

The Department of Central Management Services announced the notice. It orders all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to participate.

