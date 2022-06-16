Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff on Juneteenth National Freedom Day

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - In honor of Juneteenth National Freedom Day, Governor JB Pritzker has ordered that all state and U.S. flags fly at half-staff from sunrise on Sunday, June 19 to sunset on Monday, June 20.

The Department of Central Management Services announced the notice. It orders all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to participate.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
An adult deer tick
Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
1/6 panel: Plan for Pence to reject electors ‘nuts,’ ‘crazy’
Engineers showed out Thursday while guests toured the robotics expo.
Robotics, Automation could be the hottest expo in Rockford
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
One Rockton family reflects on the importance of having an emergency go bag ready in case a...
Importance of having emergency go bags ready in case of a disaster