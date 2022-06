ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with lower humidity and a high in the upper 80′s. Expect southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH. Beautiful tomorrow and Saturday with highs in the low 80′s including sunny skies. Back to the dangerously hot temperatures the beginning of next week.

