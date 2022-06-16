City, county police beginning Fourth of July click it or ticket campaign

NORTHERN Ill. (WIFR) - With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, many police departments will be stepping up on traffic enforcement especially drunk or unbuckled drivers.

Rockford Police Department (RPD) announces the campaign will start June 16th all the way to early morning July 5th.

Lee County Sheriff’s office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s office and Freeport Police will also follow the campaign with focus for drunk drivers June 16th through July 5th.

“Our officers will be working around the clock to keep impaired drivers off the road and enforce all other traffic laws.” said Lee County Sergeant Derek Ranken.

Some tips to have a safe and happy holiday are from the Rockford Police Department:

Designate a sober driver and give them your keys before you go out.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing app by calling an UBER or LYFT, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It’s not only the law, but also your best defense against an impaired driver.

