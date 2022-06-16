Chicago film industry shatters revenue projections, draws projects to Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Signaling a strong recovery, film production revenue surpassed pre-pandemic levels last year, hitting a record high of $630 million. State and city leaders attribute the gains to high-profile local talent and film initiatives which drew projects to the Prairie State.

With a steady increase in demand for film, television, streaming and digital media over the past 10 years, projects boost both state and local economies through the money spent and the jobs created in connection to the work.

Film permits issued by the City of Chicago have also reached pre-pandemic levels.

“The fact that we have surpassed pre-pandemic levels speaks to the strength of our high-quality filming facilities, locations and initiatives like the Production Film Tax credit,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois has always played a special role in the zeitgeist of American culture and as a state we’re proud to be on full display during what has become a golden age of film and television.”

In 2021, the Chicago Film Office launched a new “Chicago Made” initiative to strengthen Chicago’s TV and film industry — including a workforce development program and public awareness campaign based on recommendations from the City of Chicago’s COVID-19 Recovery Task Force. Those recommendations guided projects that wanted to continue filming through the pandemic as safely as possible.

Major prime-time programs such as NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD” along with critically acclaimed Showtime series “The Chi” by Emmy winning Chicagoan Lena Waithe and Grammy and Oscar winning Chicago rapper Common, have been renewed for an additional season. Meanwhile, new TV productions like “Shining Girls” from Apple TV+ and “61st Street” from AMC Studios have found a home in Illinois as well.

Chicago suburbs and rural areas hosted a number of high-profile productions, including HBO’s, “Somebody Somewhere,” which was filmed in Lockport and production company Legendary Television, which filmed “Paper Girls” and “Lightyears” for Amazon Studios primarily on location outside of Chicago.

“Every tv and film project here in Illinois, brings a flurry of economic activity to our state,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which houses the Illinois Film Office. “Every production creates a multiplier effect by increasing foot traffic to local stores and restaurants, recruiting local extras and hiring our talented crews, and then by making our incredible Illinois landmarks well known to audiences across the globe.”

