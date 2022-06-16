Ashley McBryde cancels Old Settlers Days performance in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - She never wanted to be that girl, but due to unforeseen circumstances Ashley McBryde will not be headlining Saturday at the Old Settlers Days festival.

Organizers say new additions will be added to the lineup to join opener Caylee Hammack for the third night in the concert series. Patrons who purchased Saturday’s non-refundable tickets to the concert are encouraged to still attend Saturday’s show. They can also use the tickets for any concert Thursday through Sunday if Saturday’s performance is not what they want to see.

Updates on Saturday’s replacement performer will be posted on www.oldsettlersdays.com and on social media on a regular basis.

Old Settlers Days is a four-day music festival put on by The Rockton Lions Club.

All proceeds are given back to the community to organizations such as Center for Sight and Sound, Boys/Girls Scouts of South Beloit, Talcott Library and Rockton Food Pantry.

For additional information please contact Carol Wright, co-chair of OSD, at kerna@comcast.net and 815-979-4374.

