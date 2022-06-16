Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old believed to be in immediate danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kionna Braxton, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They reported she was last seen on June 14 in Honey Grove, Texas.

She is described to be 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to the Honey Grove Police Department. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blondish-brown braids.

Kionna was last seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading outfit with blue, orange, and red Crocs.

Anyone with information about Kionna’s disappearance is asked to contact the Honey Grove Police Department at 903-378-2222.

