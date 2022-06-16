$2,500 scholarship available for skilled trade students

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Extra money for school is always a good thing! A retail-based metal supplier is offering scholarships to students seeking post-secondary education in the trade industries in 2022.

Four students will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship to be paid directly to their school in the United States or Canada. The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a High School Diploma, GED or equivalent.

Metal Supermarkets launched the scholarship program to provide financial support for students looking to lessen the nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers, help continue their education and grow their knowledge in a field of their choosing.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online through Thursday, June 30.

“We are honored to make such a positive commitment and help individuals who are pursuing a career in valuable trade industries,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “We’ve seen an increased need for skilled workers over the last several years, and while not always promoted, trade school is a great alternative to the ‘traditional’ college route, providing an incredibly stable and often lucrative career path. This was made even more apparent during the pandemic, where trade careers were far less impacted than other industries. Despite this the skilled trades are still facing a labor shortage that we hope to help highlight and make a small contribution to solving.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2022 and must be enrolled in the upcoming semester.

Each winner will be notified via email and phone by July 13, using the contact information provided in their application.

For more information about Metal Supermarkets, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.