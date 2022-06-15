Advertisement

Understanding a bear market

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many people may be worried about their retirement funds and everyday expenses after the stock market opened Tuesday with the S&P 500 in a bear market.

A bear market refers to when a stock index takes a steep decline, more than 20% from its peak. Since January’s record, the S&P is down more than 21% for the first time since 2020. Anchor Wealth Management CEO Financial Advisor Adam Ludwig advises investors to avoid panic and stay the course.

He says you don’t want to sell low and buy high.

“It’s going to come back, when it does recover, if you did not like this experience, the key is we should have that conversation and make adjustments,” Ludwig said. “But don’t make adjustments when we’re locking in these losses on really - values that are just on paper.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
After 27 years of following leads, John Doe has been identified as Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. of...
Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

Fatal crash
17-year-old dead after crash in Machesney Park, driver faces DUI
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
Blackhawk Bank
Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank
Team members jumped right in to be of service on Wednesday's habitat project.
NIU football players model team work with Habitat for Humanity