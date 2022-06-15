Advertisement

Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle

Police haven’t commented on the condition of either driver.
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Crash involving motorcycle and car(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists might experience delays in traffic Tuesday evening, as The Rockton Police Department investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The collision just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route Two and Union Street has been cleaned up, and has since reopened to drivers, after traffic stalled for at least an hour. Police haven’t commented on the condition of either drivers involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. 23 News will provide updates when more information becomes available.

