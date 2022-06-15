Advertisement

Rivets comeback comes up short, fall to Battle Jacks 9-6

Rockford Rivets players sit at the top of the dugout during a game against Battle Creek.
Rockford Rivets players sit at the top of the dugout during a game against Battle Creek.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford scored six runs in the ninth inning but fell short of completing the comeback, losing 9-6 to Battle Creek on Kids Day Wednesday afternoon at Rivets Stadium.

The Battle Jacks got the scoring started off an error by shortstop Brody Harding. The University of Illinois infielder couldn’t handle a bad hop and the ball scooted into left field, allowing the runner on third to score.

It would stay 1-0 until the sixth when Battle Creek would put up five runs in the inning. Battle Jacks starter Brett Sanchez kept Rivets batters off balance, going 6.2 IP, striking out five, giving up five hits and walking none.

Rockford finally got on the board in the ninth inning. Colton Klein hit a one-out grand slam to make it 9-4. The Rivets would add two more before running out of outs to try and pull off the stunner.

The two teams run it back Wednesday evening in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. Rockford has lost four straight.

