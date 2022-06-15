Plans underway for Adams County Trump rally for Rep. Miller

QUINCY (WGEM) - Plans are underway to bring former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally to the Adams County Fairgrounds next week.

Organizers of the Save America Rally signed a contract with the Adams County Fair Board to reserve the fairgrounds June 24-26, Fair Board spokeswoman Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said.

It is still unclear if Trump will attend the rally, but insiders told WGEM News’ Illinois Capitol Bureau that plans are being made to accommodate the former president during a campaign event supporting Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland). Shriver-Hackamack said the signed contract does not specify who will be in attendance.

Miller is in a tight race for the Illinois 15th Congressional District against Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville). The downstate Republicans were drawn into the same district by Democratic state lawmakers during the redistricting process in Springfield.

Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) is also vying for support from Trump. He has been seen at several events with Trump and privately met with the former president during a trip to the Mar-a-Lago club. Bailey and Miller have endorsed each other for their respective races.

Recent polls have shown a significant shift in the Illinois GOP gubernatorial race with Bailey taking the lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. A Trump endorsement days before the June 28 primary could help solidify Bailey’s influence on the current Illinois GOP.

While many in the suburbs have tried to distance themselves from the former president, downstate Republican lawmakers and voters still strongly support Trump.

