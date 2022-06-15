Advertisement

NIU football players model team work with Habitat for Humanity

Team members jumped right in to be of service on Wednesday's habitat project.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University Huskies came to town Wednesday to show off their skills for a great cause.

The NIU Football team jumped right in at 10 a.m. Wednesday to help build at a Habitat for Humanity site in Rockford.

The team plans to spend the rest of the day volunteering with construction while having fun, and supporting the Rockford community.

In 2022, Rockford Habitat plans to build seven new homes in partnership with local individuals and families. Since 1988, Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity has built 140 houses in the region.

Groups and individuals can volunteer on Habitat construction sites throughout the summer. To learn more and sign up, visit rockfordhabitat.org.

