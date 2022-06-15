Advertisement

Midway Village looks to raise funds for new display

Visitors will be able to step back in time with a visit to Camp Grant.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s most famous military site closed in 1946. 76 years later that site is being revived as a display in the Midway Village Museum.

Rockford area residents are being called on to donate and plan for a Camp Grant display within the museum.

Camp Grant is a former military site open from 1917 through 1946. The site was active during World War I and World War II, training more than 100,000 medical service persons and soldiers. It employed nearly 6,000 African American soldiers and also served as a war prisoner detention center.

Midway Village has artifacts, film footage and stories of both soldiers and civilians at the camp. The museum sincerely wants to highlight these donations from a time since past.

Mayor Tom McNamara attended Wednesday’s meeting is support of the Camp Grant museum display plan. “It’s our museum. It’s Rockford’s museum. It’s our people’s museum, and it’s our history,” said McNamara.

“We hope to be able to share all of those things with not only the community but our visitors at large,” said Laura Furman, who is Midway Village’s curator of collections and education.

To get the exhibit off the ground, a fundraising goal of $525,000 needs to be met. So far, organizers have only raised $130,000.

The 2,500 sq. foot room will take visitors back in time to see what life was like at Camp Grant. Midway Village plans to bring the exhibit to life, highlighting a mess hall and soldier’s rooms and showing training film footage throughout the display.

“We can bring to life what it would be in or at a part of Camp Grant through it’s history. The best way to tell the story is through the people that were impacted and the people that made Camp Grant,” said Patrick O’Keefe who is Midway Village Museum’s executive director. He ran the press conference that occurred Wednesday morning.

To help reach the fundraising goal, you can visit Midway Village Museums website and donate online.

