Local finance experts squelch worries on federal interest rate hike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it’s increasing the benchmark interest rate by .75%, but local financial experts say there’s no need to worry just yet.

“We could actually see a little bit of a benefit in mortgage rates because that shows that the fed is actually serious about stamping out the inflation that has become a bit rampant,” said Erich Stonewall, Mortgage Academy branch manager.

Stonewall actually hoped for this increase instead of a .5 increase. As the quicker the federal reserve gets the money, the quicker inflation subsides.

“This is, you know, probably gonna be a bit of a blip on the overall radar. Just due to the fact that we do have a problem with inflation obviously. But once that is kind of reeled in and things start to go back to normal with the supply chain, things of that nature, we will see interest rates start to come down,” he told 23 News.

One group affected by the rate hike is homeowners. but Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says people can always refinance.

“Just because you may be locking yourself into a thirty year or fifteen year fixed rate doesn’t mean that if interest rates don’t go down in, say, a couple of years, that you can’t readjust that,” he said.

Brown thinks it will just require people to be smarter with their money.

“What it really should factor into is can you afford the payments right now, is there a home out there that fits your families needs and certainly you should look at it as an opportunity to buy,” Brown said.

This will be the largest interest rate hike since 1994. Only one out of the eleven members on the federal open market committee voted against raising it by .75%, wanting it at half a percentage point instead.

