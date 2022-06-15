Advertisement

Local finance experts squelch worries on federal interest rate hike

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it’s increasing the benchmark interest rate by .75%, but local financial experts say there’s no need to worry just yet.

“We could actually see a little bit of a benefit in mortgage rates because that shows that the fed is actually serious about stamping out the inflation that has become a bit rampant,” said Erich Stonewall, Mortgage Academy branch manager.

Stonewall actually hoped for this increase instead of a .5 increase. As the quicker the federal reserve gets the money, the quicker inflation subsides.

“This is, you know, probably gonna be a bit of a blip on the overall radar. Just due to the fact that we do have a problem with inflation obviously. But once that is kind of reeled in and things start to go back to normal with the supply chain, things of that nature, we will see interest rates start to come down,” he told 23 News.

One group affected by the rate hike is homeowners. but Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says people can always refinance.

“Just because you may be locking yourself into a thirty year or fifteen year fixed rate doesn’t mean that if interest rates don’t go down in, say, a couple of years, that you can’t readjust that,” he said.

Brown thinks it will just require people to be smarter with their money.

“What it really should factor into is can you afford the payments right now, is there a home out there that fits your families needs and certainly you should look at it as an opportunity to buy,” Brown said.

This will be the largest interest rate hike since 1994. Only one out of the eleven members on the federal open market committee voted against raising it by .75%, wanting it at half a percentage point instead.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
After 27 years of following leads, John Doe has been identified as Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. of...
Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 6/15/2022
Rockford area residents are being called on to help fund a Camp Grant display in a local museum.
Midway Village looks to raise funds for new display
The Rockford Rivets battled the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Wednesday afternoon in Loves Park.
Battle Jacks vs. Rivets - June 15, 2022
This will be the largest interest rate hike since 1994.
Federal Reserve announce interest rates to take a hike