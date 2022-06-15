Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
4 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
June 15 birthdays
June 15 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 15 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip
Latest News
Community gathers to ask leaders how the region is preventing gun violence
Gun violence in the stateline
Food trucks vs. heat advisory
Chicago Rockford International Airport named top-15 best cargo airport nationwide