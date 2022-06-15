Advertisement

Janecke family reflects on silver medal run in IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

Team USA fell to Canada 3-2 in the gold medal game Monday
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Andre Janecke knew his daughter Tessa could be a special athlete—like any parent would about their own child—but didn’t just how good until he heard it from others.

“Every parent has goggles for their own kids but when you hear things from other coaches and people who’ve been around the game a lot they’re like, ‘hey, look into this,’” Andrew Janecke said.

In Fall 2021, Tessa Janecke got the call from Team USA saying she would be on the U18 Women’s team for the upcoming 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship. The event was originally set to be played in Sweden last January but was postponed and moved to Madison in June.

“I don’t think there’s a feeling to describe putting on the jersey for the first time it’s like…'I’m here and I’m representing not just this team but the whole country’ and I can’t really describe it, it’s just so perfect in the moment,” Tessa Janecke said.

Andrew credits her time playing against Minnesota’s top players and competing with her older brother to work her way to the U18 national team.

“Her older brother was a huge part of her success because she always played with boys, but then she played two years up,” Andrew said, ”So she would always play up with the ‘02 boys and she’d be one of the best leading scorers and she was very physical and so that’s how it kind of evolved.”

Coming from a small town like Orangeville as well, Andrew believes kids from the smallest of towns can make it big.

“Kids can come from anywhere, there’s talented kids from small communities, athletic kids, kids that work hard but again kids have to be driven and they have to put in that hard work, especially when you’re up against bigger communities and bigger schools,” Andrew said.

Tessa said she felt the love from her family and community as she competed less than 60 miles away from home.

“It just means so much to have people cheering for you and on your side and showing their support so I’ll take whatever I can get,” Tessa said.

