Illinois residents warned to stay vigilant of tick bites

An adult deer tick
An adult deer tick(MGN Online / Scott Bauer / USDA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Take precautions against tick bites- residents hear the same warning each year. But that warning helps prevent contracting illnesses like Lyme disease and spotted fever.

A thorough tick-check is in the best interest of individuals, children and pets after spending time in areas near wooded areas, tall grass and brush. By removing ticks within a 24-hour period, it reduces the risk of potential disease transmission.

An interactive tick surveillance map shows counties in Illinois with recorded sittings.

Here’s some tips for how to avoid tickborne illnesses while spending time in the outdoors:

  • Tick removal techniques and symptom awareness is available at the IDPH website.
  • Walk in the center of trails avoiding wooded, bushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.
  • Wear light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to find.
  • Tuck long pants into socks and boots.
  • Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing 20% DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus according to label directions.
  • Conduct full-body tick checks (underarms, ears, belly button, behind knees, between legs, waist, hair and scalp) every two to three hours. Also check any gear or pets taken on outings.
  • Put your clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes (or one hour for damp clothes) to kill ticks.
  • Bathe or shower within two hours after coming indoors.

If you find a tick on yourself, keep the tick for species identification. Place the tick in rubbing alcohol or in a sealed bag/container to bring to your healthcare provider, or you submit the tick sample or photos of ticks, to the INHS MEL for identification. Submission information can be found on the INHS MEL website.

If you become ill with fever and/or rash after being in an area where ticks may have been, contact your health care provider. Some tick-borne illnesses can be life-threatening. For example, if untreated Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever may cause death as quickly as five days after symptom onset.

