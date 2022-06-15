Advertisement

IDPH offering free SHIELD tests for Illinois Public Schools

The IDPH will offer free covidSHIELD tests for Illinois Public Schools.(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced an renewed agreement with SHIELD Illinois and will offer free saliva-based COVID-19 tests for the 2022-2023 school year.

SHIELD Illinois provides on-demand saliva-based PCR tests through weekly screening testing at Illinois schools, businesses and government agencies. It has also administered 6.4 million tests this month.

Schools who are interested in renewing with SHIELD or beginning a partnership should sign up by July 15.

SHIELD Illinois has provided testing for about 1 million students and staff in K-12 schools during the 2021-22 school year; 57 community colleges and universities; numerous businesses, such as Rivian and ADM; and government agencies..

Testing in Illinois is paid for with federal funds from the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan and Operation Expanded Testing.

