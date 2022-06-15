IDPH to offer free COVID-19 tests during the 2022-23 school year

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a renewed agreement Tuesday with SHIELD Illinois and will offer free saliva-based COVID-19 tests for the 2022-2023 school year.

SHIELD Illinois provides on-demand saliva-based PCR tests through weekly screening testing at Illinois schools, businesses and government agencies.

More than 6.4 million tests have been administered this month alone.

Schools who are interested in renewing with SHIELD or beginning a partnership can sign up by July 15.

The program has provided testing for about 1 million students and staff in K-12 schools during the 2021-22 school year; 57 community colleges and universities; numerous businesses and government agencies.

Testing in Illinois is paid for with federal funds from the CARES Act, American Rescue Plan and Operation Expanded Testing.

