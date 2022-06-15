Advertisement

Holcomb teen dead after crash in Machesney Park

The driver faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges.
By WIFR newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male from Holcomb, Ill. was killed during a car cash Tuesday night.

The victim, whos identity hasn’t been released by the Winnebago County Coroner, was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead. Preliminary autopsy results taken Wednesday, June 15 showed the teen died from blunt trauma of the head.

The 17-year-old was riding as a front seat passenger when the crash occurred. Driver 27-year-old Emily Reid of Machesney park faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges in connection with the crash.

Winnebago County deputies rushed to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10800 block of Ventura Blvd. There, they discovered a black Honda Civic with heavy front end damage from hitting a pole.

Another passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Reid was not injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigations show that Reid was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when she lost control, verring off the road and hitting the pole.

No further details are available at this time.

