Advertisement

High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The high cost of gas and food is forcing many Americans to cut spending on other items, and it suggests a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly government reading on retail sales showed a drop of .3% in May compared to April.

Gas station spending rose 4% in May compared with the month before and was up more than 43% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, spending at grocery stores – where prices are also higher – rose 1.2% compared with April and was up nearly 9% from a year ago.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumer spending at a strong pace in recent months.

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores, however, is alarming for the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
After 27 years of following leads, John Doe has been identified as Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. of...
Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is...
Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
A 14-year-old become Milwaukee's 100th homicide victim for 2022.
Graduating 14-year-old mark's Milwaukee's 100th homicide
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in boldest...
Fed chair: Rate hike unusually large