Food truck owners hot take on heat advisory

“Well, I just have to keep my cool,” said Patrick Alberto, owner of Octane restaurant.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures met nearly record heights on Tuesday, and Rockford’s Food Truck Tuesday event went off regardless of the heat.

Residents weren’t the only ones feeling the heat. Octane food truck’s generator failed earlier in the day in Belvidere.

“Well, I just have to keep my cool,” laughed Patrick Alberto, owner and chef of Octane.

Alberto says they got the generator up and running within the hour; ramping the generator up to the necessary wattage.

“I try to be as cautious as I could and plan a head of time, just in case something (like this) happens,” he said.

Owners of another food truck added that dealing with searing temperatures is just part of the job. Those high temps won’t stop the J and C Old Fashioned Ice Cream truck from delivering treats, like root beer floats, to its regulars.

“We have a good air conditioner in there and running. We have our fans and stuff, we never have a problem. We’ve been in the hottest of hot and still made it through,” said Christy Grillo, co-owner of J and C.

Rockford residents do not need to be concerned about eating from food trucks. Winnebago County Health Department says, food establishments, and food trucks, must use commercial kitchens and follow safe cooking temperature guidelines.

Octane is in attendance at the food truck event but, J and C Old Fashioned Ice Cream Truck is not attending this Tuesday’s Food Truck Tuesday. However, make sure to check them out next week and every Tuesday after.

