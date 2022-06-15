FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe potential early tonight, then turning more comfortable

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A severe weather outbreak with a few confirmed tornadoes is underway in Wisconsin right now and this is all occurring ahead of a cold front that will bring an end to the intense heat and humidity around here.

TONIGHT’S STORM CHANCES

A big cold front is moving east and is colliding with the warm, moist atmosphere overhead in a majority of the Midwest. Multiple confirmed tornadoes occurred in Wisconsin with our sister stations leading coverage. Winds up in the Badger State have been reported near 80 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. For us, it’s still a waiting game as we watch what goes on in Iowa.

The most recent update from the NWS Chicago office says the scattered thunderstorms developing over southeast Iowa and northern Missouri will likely be the thunderstorms that would eventually post a risk for parts of the Stateline. The current timing on the storms is between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. here. Nothing is set in stone as we have to see how these behave. But as the evening goes on, the window of opportunity for severe storms will continue to dwindle especially after sunset.

Storms will form along the cold front this evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storms will be on a weakening trend going through tonight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storms will begin to exit well before midnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Our region sits at a level two Slight Risk for severe weather here with gusty winds and hail being the biggest threats. Although tornadoes are possible where a Tornado Watch exists (Green and Rock Counties in Wisconsin and Carroll, Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties in Illinois) through 10:00 p.m.. We’ll be monitoring these storms through the evening here.

A tornado watch for our northern counties and western counties is in effect through 10:00 p.m. although it will likely expire earlier. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A severe weather outbreak is likely in Wisconsin with a few storms possible here later. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few tornadoes are possible but hail and gusty winds are a bit of a bigger threat if a storm turns severe. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT AND HUMIDITY DONE, TURNING MORE COMFORTABLE

Rockford officially had a high temperature of 97° for Wednesday, marking the second day in a row where the daily high temperature was broken. This breaks the 28-year-old previous record high of 95° set back in 1994. Luckily, the heat will stick around but this cold front will bring us some relief from the humidity.

It will be much more comfortable starting on Thursday but it’ll be hot with highs near 90° and lots of sunshine. It will also be breezy with cooler westerly winds gusting to 30-35 miles per hour. This day will also start a dry stretch through the weekend which is great news for Old Settler’s Days in Rockton and Father’s Day on Sunday. Highs will be right around normal in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday then near 90° Sunday. Father’s Day will also see a slight uptick in humidity before more hot and humid times follow.

Thursday will be breezy but it'll be a cold wind as they'll come out of the west. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After today's cold front moves through, we'll have a comfortable few days ahead. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

MORE UPPER 90′S IN VIEW

Starting Monday, we have forecast highs again in the upper 70s with more humid dew points near 70° that will continue into Tuesday. Both days look to have widespread sunshine before our next frontal boundary will bring storm chances Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.