FIRST ALERT: Second straight day of extreme heat Wednesday with active storms to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We can’t say we didn’t know this was coming! For the better part of a week, we saw strong signs that temperature were going to be downright blistering this week, and that’s exactly what’s happened.

How hot was it? The 98° high temperature officially recorded at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport not only tied the record for June 14, it also goes down as having been hotter than cities such as Las Vegas, Houston, Key West, Miami, and Atlanta.

Rockford was hotter Tuesday than Las Vegas, Houston, Key West, Miami, and Atlanta. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s little, if any relief in store Wednesday, as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for second straight day. Bright sunshine’s to be present again from start to finish, and the wind is again to roar, this time out of the southwest. The end result is that temperatures are ticketed for the mid-90s, and heat indices will again climb well into the triple digits. If there’s a SMALL silver lining, the humidity will be ever so slightly lower, so heat indices may not climb to nearly 110° as they’ve done each of the past two days.

Another day of full sun and southwesterly breezes Wednesday will mean another scorcher is likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values already in the triple digits by noon Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures head for the mid-90s Wednesday, though heat indices will be ever so slightly more tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By late afternoon or early evening, we’ll be paying attention to southward dropping cold front, which is likely to ignite showers and thunderstorms over Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

While we'll be quiet come dinnertime Wednesday, intense storms are likely across Central Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’re to remain dry through that time, later on in the evening, we too will need to be on the lookout for showers and storms to arrive. Right now, the current thinking is that storms are to arrive here shortly after sunset, and should be out of here shortly after midnight.

A line of active storms will be approaching the Stateline late Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should be weakening Wednesday night as the atmosphere becomes a bit more stable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms should be out of here shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In an atmosphere as warm and humid as the one we’re presently in and will be Wednesday, it is hardly a surprise that any storms could quickly become severe. As it stands, the Stateline sits under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. To our north and to our west, over Northeastern Iowa, Southeastern Minnesota, and much of the State of Wisconsin, it’s a Level 3, Enhanced Risk, simply due to the fact that storms will be occurring earlier in the day, during the time in which atmospheric energy levels are at their highest.

All modes of severe weather are in play here, as well as to our north and west. Over the red shaded areas in the second graphic below, there could be several long-lived and strong tornadoes, baseball size hail, and 80mph winds. Here, an isolated tornado is not out of the question, with golf ball size hail and 60mph winds a concern. Thankfully, storms should be weakening rather quickly as they swing through.

The Stateline is under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday, primarily in the evening hours. Most of Wisconsin's under a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All modes of severe weather are in play for us Wednesday, though the highest risks are setting up to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Changes arrive Thursday, and welcome ones at that. Sunshine is due back into the area, and while it will remain quite hot, with temperatures in the 90s, the fact that winds are to blow from a westerly direction will greatly reduce the humidity here, making for a much more tolerable brand of heat.

Bright sun's due back Thursday, though a more westerly wind will mean much less in the way of humidity. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Thursday are still ticketed for the 90s, though humidity will be MUCH more tolerable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even cooler, less humid air is to follow for Friday and Saturday. Those days are both to feature unlimited sun and highs in the 80s, with lows in the 50s overnight. Sunday’s to see heat’s return as temperatures reach the lower 90s.

Another brutally hot spell kicks of next Monday. At this early juncture, it appears triple digit temperatures are again a possibility Monday or Tuesday, or potentially both days.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.