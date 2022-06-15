Advertisement

Deer crashes through office window at Beloit bank

Blackhawk Bank
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Blackhawk Bank had extra doe on hand Wednesday morning as deer crashed her way through an office window.

The unexpected guest smashed her way into the Beloit branch , after running through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard.

After breaking the office window, she created some damage in the lobby before making a dramatic exit through an external set of doors.

Deer sightings are unusual in downtown Beloit. Thankfully, no one was injured.

