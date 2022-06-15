Advertisement

Dangerously Hot and Humid Today

Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Dangerously Hot and Humid Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny, hot, and humid today with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and heat index values 105 - 110 degrees. Strong/Severe storms are possible tonight 8 to shortly after midnight. Somewhat less humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80′s around 90. Perfect for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80′s. Close to 90 on Father’s Day this Sunday with middle 90′s back the beginning of next week.

