Community gathers to ask leaders how the region is preventing gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some in the county are calling it an epidemic, and more than one hundred people came out to try to figure out how to deal with gun violence.

Leaders say the first step to finding a way to work together on stopping gun violence, is by having events like Tuesday’s event at Second First Church, where everyone could voice their concerns.

“We just can’t go on this way. We are killing our future,” said League of Women Voters Gun Violence Prevention Chair Jo Minor.

Minor has lived in Rockford for 43 years, raising her now adult kids in the Forest City. She says she recalls a few minor incidents of gun violence when her children were in high school, but nothing compared to what she sees now.

“Guns are now the leading cause of death of American children and teens,” said Minor.

And children, are sometimes the ones pulling the trigger. Police Chief Carla Redd says the department is arresting kids as young as thirteen in Rockford, for gun related crimes. That’s why Minor and about one hundred others, felt the need to speak up.

“The only way it’s going to be solved is if the community comes together,” said Minor. And other leaders, agree.

“I believe in Winnebago County and I believe that we can get this done together,” said Winnebago county Criminal Justice Initiatives Director Marlana Dokken. “We can only get this done together.”

“We can do this together it takes all hands on deck,” said Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Caccipaglia.

Together they try. Community leaders say the key to solving the issue isn’t just limited to increasing police and technology, but circling back to the root of the issue. Redd says seventy five percent of youth who commit crimes are in abusive homes, and intervening, starts with us.

“You would not believe how many don’t get breakfast out the door, don’t hear a nice thing all day,” said Redd. “Kids watch to see how programs hit the deck, get volunteers. They have organizations that are there, and then a week later they’re gone.”

Redd says helping out, can be as simple as letting a young person whose struggling know you care.

“It’s real old Rockford. We have to stop stepping out and saying we are going to do something based on funding, and then when the funding goes away, we go away,” said Redd.

Meanwhile, Minor says anything she can do to stop the youth from taking the lives of other youth, has to be done. She says this is the first of many forums the League of Women Voters plans to hold on the topic. The plan is to invite Rockford Public School leaders to a future event to hear their suggestions on preventing gun violence.

“It is an epidemic,” said Minor.

