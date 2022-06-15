Advertisement

Chicago-Rockford named top-15 best cargo airport nationwide

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hauling in almost 3.5 billion pounds of cargo last year, the Chicago Rockford International Airport ranks 14th on a list of the top cargo airports in the U.S. by the Federal Aviation Administration.

That’s up three spots from 2020 when it brought in more than 2.5 billion pounds of grounded weight.

“This is the highest-ranking the airport has ever, ever received,” says RFD Deputy Director of Operations and Planning Zack Oakley. “It speaks to a lot of the hard workers, the local, not just the airport authority, but our partners on the field with our companies like Emery Air, Amazon, UPS.”

The aircrafts don’t just bring in cargo, they bring thousands of jobs adding up to more than $4.5 billion of economic growth across the region.

“A lot of those people they have experience at O’Hare. Being able to bring them out to Rockford and transition experience but also bring those people into the Rockford community to see that growth as well,” says Oakley.

“They keep a very low levy as far as the tax base for Winnebago county citizens and providing that much jobs those jobs are great jobs to have,” says Winnebago County Chairperson Joe Chiarelli.

RFD is also a strong hub for international flights and e-commerce, which took off during the pandemic.

“It really accelerated that growth and what we are seeing are more people are choosing to fly into Rockford international airport as opposed to flying into some of these major airports like O’Hare,” says Oakley.

“They’re seeing the ability to come into Rockford have their planes offloaded, and shipped out at a much higher speed,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Cargo comes to the airport from several countries around the world bringing in mail and high-value items including medical and manufacturing equipment.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Junior Isaacs Jr
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified as Delavan man
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
After 27 years of following leads, John Doe has been identified as Carl Junior Isaacs, Jr. of...
Delavan man identified 27 years after discovery in Rock County
Crash involving motorcycle and car
Rockton intersection open after motorcycle vs. vehicle
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

Team members jumped right in to be of service on Wednesday's habitat project.
NIU football players model team work with Habitat for Humanity
Temperatures hit high 90's and food trucks might need to take safety precautions.
Food truck owners hot take on heat advisory
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
Community gathers to discuss gun violence in the region
Rockford leaders hold gun violence prevention panel
Gun violence in the stateline
Gun violence in the stateline