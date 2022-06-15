Boone Co. tests voting equipment before election

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Improving the public’s confidence in the election system, that’s what county leaders hope to accomplish as they start testing election equipment ahead of the June 28 primary.

“We test it to make sure that they are showing the accurate results, that the equipment is working properly,” said Julie Bliss, Boone County Clerk and reporter.

Before every election in Illinois, equipment is tested to ensure it works and accurately counts votes. Boone County leaders say they are ready to go.

“We’ve been preparing since January,” said Alex Hansen. “Usually it’s a long ways away, especially with redistricting, a lot of things have changed so all the voter files had to be updated based on what representative, legislative, judicial districts all of that,” Hansen said.

Alex Hansen works with Liberty Systems, an Illinois based company that tests election equipment in 28 counties including Boone, Stephenson, Lee and Ogle.

“This system has been used since 2016 in the State of Illinois, started in Missouri in 2012 but got certified for the 2016 presidential,” Hansen said.

“It’s extremely important that we are making sure that all laws are followed, our election judges are trained properly and then to alert the public so they know that we are doing everything we can to make sure everything is in accordance with the law,” Bliss said.

Since Americans debate the results of the 2020 election, Bliss says she wants voters to be able to cast a ballot without worry.

“We do put a lot of effort into making sure and I keep saying this repeatedly, in accordance with the law that is the most important thing,” Bliss said. “Any of my voters can contact me any time if they have any questions and want to know what the correct process is.”

But, Bliss says there are some things that are different in this years election.

“This year has been an interesting election because it’s in June and we’ve not had one,” Bliss said. “I think that it seems like its a little bit slower in this election. We have not had as many early voters, we have not had as many vote by mail as what the 2020 election.”

Along with Boone County, Stephenson County also tested election equipment this morning. Winnebago County will start next week.

