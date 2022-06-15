17-year-old dead after crash in Machesney Park, driver faces DUI

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy loss is felt Wednesday after the tragic passing of a 17-year-old male passenger during a car cash Tuesday night.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead. Driver 27-year-old Emily Reid of Machesney park faces aggravated DUI causing a death charges in connection with the crash.

Winnebago County deputies rushed to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 10800 block of Ventura Blvd. There, they discovered a black Honda Civic with heavy front end damage from hitting a pole.

Another passenger in the vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Reid was not injured in the accident.

Preliminary investigations show that Reid was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when she lost control, verring off the road and hitting the pole.

No further details are available at this time.

