Advertisement

Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole owner since Hugh's death in 1984(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Machesney Park, Ill. (WIFR) - Jody Deery, known by many as the matriarch of Rockford racing, has died Monday afternoon at age 97. That’s according to a Facebook post on the Rockford Speedway website. Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the speedway in the mid-1960′s. When Huge passed away in 1984, Jody became the sole owner. She was a fixture at the Rockford Speedway for six decades before finally stepping down from daily duties in August of 2020 at the age of 95.

On the Rockford Speedway post it says. “Mrs. Deery lived a full life and was a beacon of light to everyone around her. To say she will be missed is such an understatement, but she will NEVER be forgotten for everything she has done and her generosity to all!”

According to the post, funeral services are currently being planned for a later date and will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heat is on
FIRST ALERT: Not bad Sunday as we monitor Monday for severe weather potential before dangerous heat arrives
The Rockford Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control and multiple pets were...
Multiple pets rescued from house fire in Rockford
Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow
1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today

Latest News

Intense heat is to become the major story moving forward.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 6/13/2022
A water treatment facility in Beloit, Wisconsin is bringing in new devices to better it's water.
A $49M plan for better water treatment in the stateline
Beloit, Wisconsin is upgrading area of their water treatment facility that they claim is too old.
Water Pollution Control Upgrade
Event Floral owner discusses what clients ask for as the wedding season kicks off.
Party planning changes with the pandemic