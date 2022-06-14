Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Machesney Park, Ill. (WIFR) - Jody Deery, known by many as the matriarch of Rockford racing, has died Monday afternoon at age 97. That’s according to a Facebook post on the Rockford Speedway website. Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the speedway in the mid-1960′s. When Huge passed away in 1984, Jody became the sole owner. She was a fixture at the Rockford Speedway for six decades before finally stepping down from daily duties in August of 2020 at the age of 95.

On the Rockford Speedway post it says. “Mrs. Deery lived a full life and was a beacon of light to everyone around her. To say she will be missed is such an understatement, but she will NEVER be forgotten for everything she has done and her generosity to all!”

According to the post, funeral services are currently being planned for a later date and will be announced soon.

