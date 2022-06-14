Advertisement

Red Robin employee killed inside Arizona restaurant during suspected robbery, police say

Investigators say the body found inside a Red Robin near Talking Stick was an employee who was killed on Sunday.
By Jason Sillman, Amy Cutler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – An employee at a Red Robin in Arizona was killed inside the restaurant during a suspected robbery, according to detectives.

Salt River police said detectives found the employee’s body inside the restaurant Sunday.

Officers said they received a call from an employee in the morning who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken into. When police arrived around 9:30 a.m., they entered the restaurant and found a body inside.

Investigators have not clarified if the employee who called them is the same employee who was found dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

David Stovall, a service technician who was fixing the restaurant’s broken doors after the slaying, said glass from the doors was sent 20 feet into the parking lot.

“I don’t know if it was a bullet, hammer, rock, but something with force,” Stovall said. “I fix a lot of doors every day, and this is pretty messed up. Most of the stuff I fix is just wear and tear, but this was damage, physical damage.”

A spokesperson for Red Robin said in a statement that the company is “heartbroken for this tragic loss” and working with local authorities as they investigate.

The Salt River Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (480) 850-9230.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
A rendering of the plan includes a Hyvee grocery store.
Meadows Mall in Freeport to bring Marshalls, Five Below
Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
A treatment has been approved for alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
First alopecia treatment approved by FDA
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.
Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers consider Moderna’s COVID shots for teens, younger kids