Prairie State Legal founder, Joe Dailing, dies at 78

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Founder and a former Prairie State Legal Services’ (PSLS) Executive Director, Joseph A. Dailing, died early morning Thursday, June 9. He was 78-years-old.

Dailing helped tens of thousands of people during his 29 years at PSLS before retiring in 2006. Colleagues say he left an incredible legacy of promoting access to justice for all.

Active in many community improvement efforts within the city of Rockford, Dailing helped with historic preservation and served on the board of a number of organizations. He share his expertise and perspectives through articles and was an exuberant and caring person whom many loved and respected.

Upon notice of his passing, many former and current staff remarked on how much they learned from him and what a privilege it was to work for him. As one former staff member who is now a judge said “He always believed in me more than I believed in myself.”

Dailing will be remembered for his communication skills and strong vision for PSLS. He inspired people and created a sense of a caring community within the firm.

Credited for bringing together several legal aid programs to form PSLS, Dailing expanded coverage of 11 counties by consolidating administrative duties into one central office. The firm offers free legal services for low-income persons and individuals 60 or older with serious civil legal problems. T

Prairie State now serves 30 counties, thousands of people in need and continues to address inequities in how government agencies treat people who relied upon public legal services.

He was recognized in 1992 by the Winnebago County Bar Foundation with the Seeley P. Forbes Memorial Award, and by Lawyers Trust Fund of Illinois, Board of Directors’ Award. In 2014, Joe received the Illinois Bar Foundation, Leadership and Dedication to the Law Award.

Dailing was born in Moline, Ill., on September 12, 1943. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1966, and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa in 1974.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Diane; children Elizabeth Dailing and Paul (Lisa) Dailing; grandchildren Samuel and Nora Dailing; sister Mary Lappe; brother-in-law Richard (Gwen Schoolar) Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

