Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
June 14 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 14 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
Meadows Mall in Freeport to bring Marshalls, Five Below
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97
Latest News
Cherry Valley discusses adding another water well
Cherry Valley talks adding another water well
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 6/13/2022