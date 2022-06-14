Advertisement

IHSA reverses decision on 1-32 seeding for 1A-6A football

Teams will now return to the 1-16 format splitting the state into northern and southern brackets
Lena-Winslow captured its fifth state championship since 2010 with a 35-28 win over Carrrollton.
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Last February, the IHSA announced a new structure to the seeding format for 1A-6A high school football playoffs. Although with gas prices at a minimum of $4.59 per gallon in Illinois earlier this month, the playoffs will return to the North-South regional format.

“In February, I was a proponent of the change in the seeding process for the IHSA Class 1A-6A Football Playoffs.” Board President Katy Hasson said.

“When taking into account the current fuel prices, and the fact that this change will create more travel for schools and fans, myself and several other Board members were no longer comfortable implementing the change at this time. I do expect that when fuel prices return to a more manageable price level the Board will revisit this topic,” Hasson added.

Along with the playoff format change, the association will continue to evaluate a possible IHSA eight-player football playoff for schools.

