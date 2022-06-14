Advertisement

Food trucks vs. heat advisory

“Well I just have to keep my cool,” said Patrick Alberto.
Temperatures hit high 90's and food trucks might need to take safety precautions.
Temperatures hit high 90's and food trucks might need to take safety precautions.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures rose to nearly record heights on Tuesday and Rockford’s Food Truck Tuesday event is happening right now.

Rockford residents feel the heat, but they are not the only ones. In the burning battle of Octane food truck versus the heat....the heat landed a strong punch as the truck’s generator failed in Belvidere Tuesday morning.

Alberto says they got the generator up and running with an hour. Ramping the generator up to the necessary wattage.

“I try to be as cautious as I could and plan a head of time just in case something happens,” said Alberto.

Owners of another food truck say dealing with searing temperatures is just part of the job. Those high temps won’t stop the J and C Old Fashioned Ice Cream truck from delivering sweet treats, like root beer floats, to it’s regulars.

“We have a good air conditioner in there and running. We have our fans and stuff, we never have a problem. We’ve been in the hottest of hot and still made it through,” said Christy Grillo who is the co-owner of J and C.

Rockford residents do not need to be concerned about eating from food trucks. Winnebago County Health Department says, food establishments, and food trucks, must use commercial kitchens and follow safe cooking temperature guidelines.

J and C Old Fashioned Ice Cream Truck is not attending this Tuesday’s Food Truck Tuesday, but make sure to check them out next week and every Tuesday after.

