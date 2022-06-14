FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expect dangerously hot/humid conditions today and tomorrow. Sunny skies will heat temperatures up to a record high 100 degrees today with a heat index 105-110 degrees. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check up on the elderly, sick and those without A/C. Never leave kids or pets unattended - LOOK before you LOCK! Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and stay hydrated. Down to the middle 70′s tonight with clear skies. Back to dangerously hot and humid conditions tomorrow. We see 80′s and low humidity coming for Friday and Saturday.

