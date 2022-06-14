Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories

FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Expect dangerously hot/humid conditions today and tomorrow. Sunny skies will heat temperatures up to a record high 100 degrees today with a heat index 105-110 degrees. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Check up on the elderly, sick and those without A/C. Never leave kids or pets unattended - LOOK before you LOCK! Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and stay hydrated. Down to the middle 70′s tonight with clear skies. Back to dangerously hot and humid conditions tomorrow. We see 80′s and low humidity coming for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
A rendering of the plan includes a Hyvee grocery store.
Meadows Mall in Freeport to bring Marshalls, Five Below
Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow
Jody and her husband Hugh Deery bought the Rockford Speedway in the 1960's. She had been sole...
Rockford racing matriarch, Jody Deery dies at age 97

Latest News

When all is said and done, we'll find ourselves in the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous, potentially life-threatening heat Tuesday/Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today
Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the...
FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow
The heat is on
FIRST ALERT: Not bad Sunday as we monitor Monday for severe weather potential before dangerous heat arrives