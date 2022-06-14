FIRST ALERT: Dangerous, potentially life-threatening heat Tuesday/Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Monday started off calmly and cool enough, did things ever change as the day progressed.

It’s hard to believe that temperatures Monday morning were in the 50s across the board. By late in the afternoon, temperatures had surged into the lower 90s, as a strong warm front barreled northward through the area. It’s the sixth time in 2022 that temperatures reached the 90° benchmark, and far from the last.

Rockford registered its sixth 90° temperature of 2022 Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It wasn’t just the temperature that was surging Monday. Humidity levels shot through the roof as well, with area dew points reaching the middle and upper 70s areawide, with a few locales even touching 80°. It goes without saying that it felt downright unbearable for a good part of the afternoon and evening.

Dew Points have reached unbearable levels in the Stateline Monday and Monday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately for those not fond of the heat, things are to get worse before they get better. Temperatures to our south and southwest reached the triple digits Monday, and with winds expected to blow from that very direction Tuesday, it’s a good bet that we’re on track to see similar temperatures here.

While we had 90s Monday, there were multiple spots to reach 100°, and it could very well happen here Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Tuesday are to reach the 90° mark by late morning, with heat index values set to flirt with or even exceed 100° by then.

Temperatures will be in the 90s by 11am Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With sunshine in full control and the winds strengthening by the hour, the skyrocketing temperature trend’s only to continue in the afternoon, with temperatures likely to flirt with or even reach 100°, and heat indices could surge to as high as 110°.

Sunshine and gusty southwest winds will allow temperatures to skyrocket Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, we'll find ourselves in the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not to get much relief overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, as temperatures won’t go much below the middle 70s.

Little, if any relief is in store overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With a warmer base from which to start Wednesday morning, another scorcher is on tap during the daytime. We’ll have little trouble reaching the mid-90s Wednesday underneath the abundant sunshine expected, though humidity may be slightly less oppressive.

Sunshine's to dominate again from start to finish Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another hot day is likely Wednesday, though the humidity will be ever so slightly lower. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not only will this heat be extremely uncomfortable, it’s likely to be dangerous, and could even prove life-threatening, should proper precautions not be taken. It’s important to dress in lightweight, light colored clothes, to take frequent breaks if forced to be outdoors, and to hydrate early and often.

Be sure to follow these important steps to keep safe in the extreme heat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Should these precautions not be followed, heat exhaustion and heat stroke could quite possibly set in. Should you feel faint or dizzy, sweat excessively, have your skin turn cool, pale, or clammy, experience a rapid, weak pulse or muscle cramps, that’s the time to get indoors to a cool place and get a drink of water. A cool shower could also come in handy.

If one’s to develop a throbbing headache, red, hot, dry skin, a rapid, strong pulse, or to lose consciousness, it’s possible that heat stroke is setting in. That’s the time to call 911 immediately, as it could be fatal.

It's important to know what symptoms to look out for when dealing with potential heat exhaustion or heat stroke. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front will pass through the area late Wednesday, setting the stage for another round of showers and thunderstorms, and more importantly, deliver some much-needed relief from the heat and humidity.

Yes, temperatures Thursday are still headed for the lower 90s, but humidity levels will be noticeably more comfortable.

For those wondering about the forecast for Old Settler’s Days later this week in Rockton, the news remains extremely positive. Sunshine’s to dominate Thursday through Sunday, with clear skies each and every evening. Temperatures will top out around 90° Thursday, 86° Friday, 83° Saturday, and 89° on Father’s Day. Temperatures come concert time each evening will likely be in the 70s nightly.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.