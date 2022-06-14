Cherry Valley looks to remedy water concerns for residents

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - After the village of Cherry Valley faced a water shortage during a drought back in June 2021, the village was forced to put a water ban in place, restricting residents from using sprinklers and hoses.

“We couldn’t supply the demand that people were asking for,” said Cherry Valley Village Administrator Jim Claeyssen. “We had to make sure our priority was that you had drinking water.”

That’s why leaders are on high alert this summer, to avoid history repeating itself. Trustees move forward with a proposal to work with a granite company out of Aurora, in hopes of drilling another water well.

“This is a company the village has had extensive experience with in the past, in terms of working on our water system,” said Cherry Valley Village Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski.

The more than $2.1 million dollar project, would be built directly outside the Village Hall. Claeyssen says the addition of this well would make sure in times like now, with high temperatures hitting the region, water scarcity won’t be a question.

“The last year few years we have had an increase in water use and production that we need to service our bases,” said Claeyssen. “Our concern is to make sure we have water, when our customers need it.”

Claeyssen says the drilling would take at least three months, so they want to move as quickly as possible. The entire village board will vote on whether to approve the project, next Tuesday.

