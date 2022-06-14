Cherry Bowl receives extension as IHSA Girls Bowling State Final site

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cherry Bowl will continue on as the site of the IHSA Girls Bowling State Final as the IHSA announced an extension through 2027. St. Clair Bowl also received an extension through 2027 as the site of the IHSA Boys Bowling State Final.

“We look forward to returning to The Cherry Bowl and St. Clair Bowl for state girls and boys bowling, respectively, for another five years,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said.

Both feel like ‘home’ for these events, thanks in part to the passionate staff members at each bowling house. We appreciate the continued support that the bowling houses and surrounding communities provide the IHSA and the welcoming atmosphere they create for our student-athletes,” Anderson added.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.