Blue Star Memorial event honors veterans on Flag Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On a day to wave the American flag, a piece of history in south Rockford will see celebration, ceremony and honor for veterans.

A rededication of a Blue Star Memorial Highway marker hosted by The Garden Clubs of Illinois hopes to do right by those who fought for the right to wave the flag.

Ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will be held at the Rock River Rest Area on IL-2. Veterans from the Oregon VFW Post 8739 Honor Guard, members of the Rockford Garden Club as well as Illinois Department of Transportation personnel will join the museum director of Veterans Memorial Hall for this special event.

Originally placed at the site in November 1970 during the Vietnam War, this will be the first time the marker has been restored.

National Garden Clubs, Inc. instituted the Blue Star Memorial Program project in 1945 to honor the men and women who served during World War II, highlighting the star on flags displayed in homes and businesses which meant a family member was serving. In 1951, the memorial was changed to include all men and women who had served, were serving or would serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. A uniform marker was designed to identify highways through petitions to the state legislatures and cooperation with the Departments of Transportation across the nation.

Other nearby markers are located in Dixon, Belvidere, Freeport, I-90 Turtle Creek Rest Area, north of Rockford, both I-39 Willow Creek Rest Areas and the Walnut American Legion located in Rockford at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

