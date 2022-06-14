‘100+ Men Who Care for Stephenson County’ to open chapter in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Interested in helping local charities and having fun while doing it? A group of men from Stephenson County are starting a new organization called 100+ Men Who Care for Stephenson County.

The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 at the Freeport Elks Lodge, 608 W. Stephenson St. The group plans to meet quarterly to pick a charity to support. Men who join pledge that they will give $100 to each charity chosen.

“If we get enough guys involved, we can end up making a donation of $10,000 or more, which can make a significant difference for a local group,” said Delbert Bunker, President of Bocker Auto Group and one of the founders of 100+ Men Who Care of Stephenson County.

This group is modeled after the 100 Who Care model. There are scores of chapters throughout the country, including a 100 Women Who Care chapter in Stephenson County.

“There is plenty of need for support by local organizations who are doing good and important work,” said Bill Clow, Business Engagement Director of the Greater Freeport Partnership and one of the founders of the group.

“We liked the idea of making a significant impact on local charities by involving lots of people and asking them to make a modest pledge of support. With the support of many we can make a big impact, and we can have some fun doing it!” John Loeffler, Owner of Loeffler Wealth Management, and Scott H. Helms, President of The State Bank of Pearl City, are also on the planning committee.

For more information about the 100+ Men Who Care for Stephenson County, visit their website, https://100menstephensoncounty.org/ or contact Bill Clow at 815-236-5463.

