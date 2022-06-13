Winnebago, Boone counties prepare for heat with cooling centers

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees next week and the Community Action Agency of Boone3 and Winnebago Counties is getting ready for extreme heat by announcing a list of cooling sits in the area.

Cooling Centers offer air conditioned relief during periods of extreme heat or when an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Winnebago County Sites

The Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, 8:15 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State Rockford, 8 to 5 p.m., seven days a week; Open 24 hours for persons needing overnight shelter.

City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department, 612 N. Church St. Rockford, 8 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium), 100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park, 8 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Boone County Sites

Belvidere Public Safety Building, 615 N. Main St. Belvidere, 8 to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Area State Authorized Sites

Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway, East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I-90, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.