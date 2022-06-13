Advertisement

Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95

With the help of DNA Doe Project and the University of North Texas, a cold case sees closure.
1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
1995 cold case gets closure on Tuesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County will finally be identified Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

A statement is planned for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators plan to release the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.

Discovered in a wooded area along Turtle Creek in Bradford, investigators followed several leads to identify the body.

A Facebook post shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited children shared items found at the scene as well as a composite sketch of John Doe:

Organizers reached out to the DNA Doe Project in 2018 and as a result of the work, developed crucial leads in the case sent to the Center for Human Identification at the University of North Texas for further investigation.

In May of 2021, the Rock and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Offices with help from Rock County Sheriff’s offered DNA samples to the center, which confirmed John Doe’s identity.

