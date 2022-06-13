Meadows Mall in Freeport to bring Marshalls, Five Below

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - New plans for Meadows Mall includes a Marshalls, Five Below and Pet Supplies Plus, according to the developer Freeport IL, LLC.

The shopping center known as “Meadows Plaza” or “Meadows Mall” will also be renamed as “The Meadows”.

More than $11 million will be invested in the remodel to accommodate new retailers, building a dog park and expanding or relocating current tenants.

The project has been in the works since 2016.

“Without Doug and Mark Winters, the former owners, this project wouldn’t be possible,,” states Victor Baeten, managing member of Freeport IL, LLC “After 20 years of owning the center and being local residents themselves, they want the best for Freeport.”

While the closing of JCPenney’s was a loss to the area, it provided additional retail space to entice new tenants. Hy-Vee’s plans to build a grocery store nearby is another attraction to retailers.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city had been in talks with Marshalls to bring them to Freeport. Talks cooled down when the pandemic hit,” says city manager Randy Bukas. “We are thankful that the developer of this project was able to retain Marshall’s interest.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Baeten continues. “Hy-Vee purchased the former Kmart in 2021 and has already demolished the building to make room for their new store. We have been in touch with their team and hope that they see the progress happening within our center and open sooner than later.”

Marshalls and Five Below could be open by mid-November in step with the holiday season and Black Friday shopping rush.

Current tenant Anytime Fitness will be getting a fresh, new look and expanding their space by over 50% next year.

Baeten mentions “Conor, the owner, has been a great partner working around and sometimes directly through existing obstacles.” The space will now have some natural light, which Conor is most excited about.”

With all the improvements committed and only a few remaining spaces left, the shopping center is expected to be fully leased by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.