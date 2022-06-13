Advertisement

Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, dies at 76

FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan,...
FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan, thanks his family and supporters after the voting results had come in late night Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. Ryan was at his after election party in Lombard, Ill. Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully sought the office of governor, died Sunday June 12, 2022. He was 76. (AP Photo/John Smierciak File)(John Smierciak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76.

A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.

Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan was widely viewed as a tough administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail politics.

Ryan won the first of two terms as state attorney general in 1994. He was the Republican nominee in an unsuccessful 2002 run for governor and failed to get much attention in a 2010 gubernatorial comeback attempt.

