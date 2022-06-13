FIRST ALERT: Strong/Severe Storms Possible Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few strong/severe storms are possible late morning/early afternoon with the primary threat being damaging winds and hail. Heat and humidity will rise quickly this afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s. Upper 90′s both Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values 105 - 110 degrees. Heat Advisories begin tomorrow at noon. It remain warm and dry toward the end of the week.

