FIRST ALERT: Severe t-storms remain a possibility Monday, dangerous heat to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no shortage of items up for discussion, meteorologically speaking, as we enter a new week. From potentially damaging storms to record-setting heat, the opening stage of the week are to be quite eventful.

The first item of business up for discussion is the possibility of a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms barreling into our area Monday. For the past 24 hours or so, computer forecast models have been latching on to an intense line of thunderstorms racing through the Midwest and Great Lakes Monday, though uncertainty still remains as to where exactly these storms will set up. However, we’re starting to get at least some clarity as storms are presently firing to our west over the Northern and Central Plains.

There are two different complexes of note, one over the Dakotas, another in Nebraska. The thought here is that they’re to congeal, or merge around or shortly after midnight, becoming a larger single complex in the process. This complex is to reach the South Dakota border around 2:00am.

Strong thunderstorms have been brewing well to our west Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms over the Northern and Central Plains will merge into one complex in the Eastern Dakotas overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will continue to race eastward through the early morning hours of Monday, reaching the Twin Cities or just south of there by 6:00am.

Showers and storms are to be in southeastern Minnesota by 6:00am Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, the complex is forecast to take a right turn, and begin to drift more southeasterly. Current modeling suggests that’s to happen shortly after sunrise. That would place the Stateline in an area of potential concern either late in the morning or early in the afternoon. Come 10:00 Monday morning, storms will be nearing the area from the northwest, growing in size and intensity in the process.

Showers and gusty storms are to become better organized on approach to our area late in the morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current modeling suggests that the 11:00am to 1:00pm window is the one appearing to be most likely to be affecting us on the local level, though that window’s HARDLY set in stone. These complexes often have tendencies to speed up or slow down, depending on the strength of the steering winds of the jet stream aloft.

Showers and storms will quickly move out in the afternoon Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms should quickly move out of the area by mid to late afternoon Monday.

Showers and storms will quickly race out of our area by mid to late afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, for the million dollar question. Just how strong will these storms be? All day long, the Storm Prediction Center has had the Stateline placed in the Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. That said, they’ve hinted that an upgrade to a Level 3, Enhanced Risk is plausible in future outlooks, the next of which to be released around 1:00am.

The entire area is under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Many in social media circles have been dropping the word derecho as being a possibility here Monday. To be frank, it’s not to be discounted, though should storms pass through our area early enough, instability in our atmosphere may be a bit more limited, which COULD limit the intensity of the storms. However, strong jet stream dynamics are favorable for some very gusty winds somewhere in the Upper Midwest or Great Lakes. The areas, pictured below, that have the black dashed lines in the wind section of the map, are those most favored to receive wind gusts of 75+ miles per hour. That said, anyone in the yellow shaded area could see gusts of 60-80mph. Tornadoes and large hail are of secondary concern, but cannot be ruled out entirely.

All modes of severe weather are in play, with gusty winds the leading risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, the extreme heat quickly becomes the big story. A northward advancing warm front will allow winds to turn southerly late Monday, allowing temperatures to surge into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will also be on the rise, with heat indices surging into the mid to upper 90s.

Most locales will fall just shy of reaching 90° Monday, but it'll feel a lot more muggy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That, however, is nothing compared to what’s still to come. Temperatures overnight Monday into early Tuesday won’t fall much below 75°, meaning we’ll be starting our warming process Tuesday from a much warmer base.

Temperatures will start out in the middle 70s on Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine will dominate with few or no interruptions Tuesday, and with an increasingly gusty southwesterly wind in place, temperatures will be skyrocketing, likely reaching the 90s by mid to late morning.

Unlimited sunshine, gusty breezes will combine to send temperatures soaring Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, signs continue to point to the area’s first 100°+ temperature since July of 2012. Combine that with the swollen humidity expected, and you’ve a dangerous recipe for heat-related illness, or perhaps even death. That’s why Heat Advisories have been hoisted by the National Weather Service for much of the area. Heat indices could reach as high as 110° late Tuesday, meaning folks are strongly encouraged to limit time outdoors, to stay hydrated, and to dress in lightweight, light colored clothing.

Temperatures are likely to reach triple digits over much of the area Tuesday, with heat indices as high as 110° possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday and Wednesday are to be particularly hot, with the majority of the Stateline under a Heat Advisory for those days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another very hot day is likely Wednesday, so the Heat Advisory will continue for a second day. A cool front’s passage late Wednesday or Wednesday night will finally offer some relief. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will still be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, though humidity won’t be nearly as much as an issue.

For those heading to Old Settler’s Days in Rockton, the forecast couldn’t possibly be any better. Sunny skies are forecast every day between Thursday and Sunday, and clear skies are in the cards at night. Highs will reach 91° Thursday, 87° Friday, 84° Saturday, and 93 Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are to be in the 70s for the headliner concerts Thursday-Saturday, and the lower 80s Sunday.

